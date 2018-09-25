Girl Swinging on Hammock Killed After Tree Falls on Her

A 7-year-old girl swinging on a hammock during a family gathering in Loudoun County, Virginia, was killed after the tree the hammock was fastened to crashed down on her, officials say.

The incident took place about 6 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 37800 block of St. Francis Court in Purcellville, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The girl and another child were in the hammock when the tree collapsed and fell on them.

The little girl, identified by her family as Sabina Surjit Henderson, was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

“Sabina was smart, witty girl who loved to tell jokes and make other people laugh,” her father, Ben Henderson, said in a statement. “She was a powerful personality that lit up the room and was a memorable force for all those that met her. She was amazingly kind and thoughtful to her friends and family. Sabina was genuinely and completely loved by all that knew her. Her loss tore a giant hole in our lives that will never be mended. We will never recover from this, we will only survive.”

And Sabina’s dad just sent me this video of her playing at a piano recital. Absolutely heartbreaking- keeping her family in my thoughts and prayers @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/OgfOLdvQND — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) September 24, 2018

Henderson’s grandfather told News4 she was very smart and a gifted pianist.

The other child, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to Inova Fairfax with minor injuries.

Investigators said the case appears to be “a tragic accident.”