Joshua Tree Trail to be Closed During Ongoing Missing Hiker Search

A trail at Joshua Tree National Park will be closed down from sunset until noon Wednesday to facilitate the ongoing search for a Canadian man who has not been seen for more than two months since departing his hotel for a hike on the route.

Paul Miller, 51, of Guelph, Ontario, was last seen around 9 a.m. July 13 when he left his hotel to hike 49 Palms Oasis, a popular trail on the northern end of the park. He was expected to return around noon, but never did, leading his wife to notify park rangers. Miller’s rental car was found at the 49 Palms Oasis trailhead.

During the planned closure, a helicopter will be actively scouring the trail, according to a park spokesman.

Miller is described as white, 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds, with salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and a large black and red tattoo over his heart.

He was last seen wearing dark shorts, a black hat, sunglasses, and Hi- Tec Altitude VI WP Hiking boots, size 7.5. He also had a Camelbak hydration pack and a Nikon D5300 camera with him, according to a flyer circulated by his family.

Search efforts since his disappearance have included more than 6,000 man hours with more than 600 searchers and 20 K-9 units involved.

Agencies involved in the search efforts thus far have included Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Death Valley National Park, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, California Rescue Dog Association, Nevada Search and Rescue, the National Park Service and Mojave Desert Preserve.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts was asked to call (760) 367-5507 or (909) 383-5651.