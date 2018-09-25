Photo showing teens stopping when they hear national anthem goes viral

Four Michigan teens have gone viral after a picture showed them stopping in their tracks to show respect for the national anthem.

The students were running late for a high school football game when they heard the anthem start. They then stopped in the parking lot, took off their hats and waited for the song to end before they started walking again.

Mile Ullery Jr. saw what they were doing and snapped a picture.

“I was impressed by these Bullock Creek boys,” Ullery wrote on Facebook. “Running late to the game they heard the national anthem and stopped, took off their hats and placed hands over heart!” He ended the post with “Respect” and an emoji of the American flag.

“I was just proud of them, so I just snapped a picture and hoped it would get back to them when I posted it on Facebook,” Ullery told CBS News.

The Facebook post has since gone viral, with over nearly 1,000 shares as of Friday afternoon.