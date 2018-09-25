Teacher claims she was fired for giving zeroes to kids who didn’t turn in their work

A Florida teacher says she was fired for refusing to give students partial credit for work that was not turned in.

“I got fired. I was packing my stuff, and I was not going to see the kids,” Diane Tirado, of Port St. Lucie, told CBS 12.

Tirado left a message on her white board, reading: “Bye kids, Mrs. Tirado loves you and wishes you the best in life! I have been fired for refusing to give you a 50% for not handing anything in. [heart] Mrs. Tirado.”

She snapped a picture of the white board and shared it on Facebook, where it has been shared hundreds of times.

Tirado, who was working as an eighth-grade social studies teacher, has been teaching for more than 17 years. She gave students two weeks to complete an assignment, but some of them failed to turn it in.

That’s when she says she learned about a no zero grading policy, written in red in the school’s handbook, stating, “NO ZEROES – LOWEST POSSIBLE GRADE IS 50%.”

Tirado feels that sends the wrong message.

“If there’s nothing to grade, how can I give somebody a 50 percent?” she asked. “I’m arguing the fact that you don’t get something for nothing. I want the policy changed, and it’s not just here.”

Her termination letter does not offer an explanation for her firing, only stating that she was still in a probation period and can be dismissed without cause.

St. Lucie Public Schools has not responded to requests for comment.