3-year-old recovering with dad after alleged abuse by mother, her boyfriend

Jaxsin Fellows’ father said because of his son’s limited speech, the boy’s mother, Karen Spurlock, and her boyfriend, Shane Sasher, thought they could abuse him and get away with it.

“This is not something I ever thought would happen to me,” father Nick Fellows said.

Nick Fellows says he broke down in tears when he first saw his son at the hospital on Sept. 17. Jaxsin was bloodied and bruised.

Investigators said the abuse came at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend.

“I don’t know what part she played in this, but he was mainly responsible. She was responsible for not doing anything and letting it happen,” said Nick Fellows.

Boone County investigators said Jaxsin was hit with blunt objects, likely fists.

They said the couple tried to cover up the abuse by saying Jaxsin fell down the stairs.

“He fooled everybody into thinking he’s a good person. He’s definitely not. Only Jaxsin saw the dark side,” Nick Fellows said.

Jaxsin is now safe in the loving arms of his father, but there’s a long road of physical and emotional recovery ahead of him. The community has set up a GoFundMe page to support his medical needs.

“I hope they both spend a lot of time in jail,” said Fellows.

Spurlock and Sasher have a bond set at $100,000 each.

They’re scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 1.