Burglar Caught on Camera Pepper Spraying Mother in Panorama City Driveway

Police sought two masked burglars Wednesday who were caught on camera pepper spraying a mother in a driveway before taking off in broad daylight.

It happened at a Panorama City home at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The woman said the men smashed through a sliding-glass window and grabbed all of her jewelry and purses. She can be seen screaming as the first burglar runs by her and a second one shoots a dose of pepper spray at her before the thieves run away.

The incident shocked neighbors.

“It’s terrible,” Carlos Enriques said. “This is the first time I see this kind of thing in this neighborhood. This is a good neighborhood.”