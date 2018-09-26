Man Shot and Killed in Palm Springs, Police Seek Public Help

A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in Palm Springs, and police sought the public’s help Wednesday in piecing together what happened to him.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Rosa Parks Road and Granada Avenue, where the 27-year-old Cathedral City man was found “with one or more gunshot wounds,” according to a police statement.

Investigators are “actively seeking witnesses who saw or know what happened,” according to police, who said “the identity of the suspect is currently unknown and there is no description.”

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department Detective Bureau at (760) 778-8411 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to report anonymously.