Police: Man super-glued his toddler daughter’s eyes, mouth shut

A Texas man has been arrested for allegedly super-gluing his toddler daughter’s mouth and eyes shut.

The El Paso Times reports Johnnie Lee Carter, 29, was wanted by the Odessa Police Department and the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in connection with a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

On Sept. 16, Carter allegedly glued his 14-month-old child’s mouth and eyes shut during a “domestic incident” before fleeing the scene.

Dallas News reports Carter’s wife called 911 and told officers that he also had choked the girl and punched her head and ribs in addition to the gluing. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Crazy Glue stick and a second child under a pile of pillows and blankets.

Carter’s wife said he had stuffed the baby under the bedding before assaulting the toddler because the infant had been crying.

Carter was arrested Monday at a motel in East El Paso, officials said. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with no bond in connection with the warrant.