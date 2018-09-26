Questionable Intersection In Indio A Cause For Concern? You Ask. We Investigate.

A questionable intersection in Indio is a cause for concern for some drivers and people who live in the area say they see close calls almost everyday.

If you drive north on Monroe Street in Indio and cross over the freeway, you may at times feel the need to hold your breath, especially if another car is coming off the freeway at the same time.

“There is a yield sign and so many cars ignore the yield sign, and they just floor it on and cut right in front of all of us,” said Indio resident Tracey Stern. “I was almost hit by a car because they just merge right there is no space to get on and they are supposed to wait for us. I’m already on the road. I have the right of way.”

As the Palms in Indio begins to see more businesses, Stern is concerned about the potential for things to get even worse, since more businesses will likely mean more traffic.

“It’s just going to grow, it’s just going to get more traffic and more people are coming and less people are paying attention to the rules of the road. They don’t seem to care,” said Stern.

Fortunately the city of Indio does care. As a new hotel, movie theater and other businesses make their way north Indio, city officials say they are currently working with the county and Caltrans to reconstruct the intersection so drivers can breath a little easier.

The good news is that the issue is already on the city of Indio’s radar. The bad news is that clearing the environmental, design and other phases of the construction project will probably take years.