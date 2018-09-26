3rd Kavanaugh Accuser Comes Forward Alleging Misconduct

A third woman has come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, her lawyer Michael Avenatti revealed on Twitter Wednesday, just a day before Kavanaugh’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Julie Swetnick says in a written declaration that she observed Kavanaugh “engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior toward girls” including trying to expose their private parts during high school parties, as well as trying to inebriate and disorient girls so they could be “gang raped” at parties. She said she recalls Kavanaugh and his close friend, Mark Judge, waiting in lines to take part in such attacks, which she said were referred to as a “train.”

Swetnick said she was the victim of such an attack, though she did not specifically allege Kavanaugh took part — she believes she was drugged at the time, she said.

She wrote: “In approximately 1982, I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

NBC News has not been able to verify Swetnick’s allegations and is reaching out to Kavanaugh. The White House had no immediate comment on the allegations, according to CNBC.

In a Fox News interview on Monday night, Kavanaugh denied that he ever gang raped anyone, an allegation Avenatti had hinted at on Twitter. Kavanaugh called such allegations are “false and outrageous.”

Judiciary Committee lawyers are in the process of reviewing the declaration provided by Avenatti, said a spokesman for Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Swetnick said she went to Gaithersburg High School, which is about 10 miles from Kavanaugh’s high school, Georgetown Preparatory School, in the Washington, D.C., suburbs.

She said she saw Kavanaugh’s aggressive behavior toward women on one instance during “Beach Week” in Ocean City, Maryland. Kavanaugh referred to a “Beach Week” in a 1982 calendar provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, which released them Wednesday.

After releasing the information, Avenatti said on MSNBC that Swetnick stands by her allegations “100 percent” and noted that she has received security clearances from the U.S. government. He said Kavanaugh’s nomination should be withdrawn in light of the allegations against him.

Two other women have claimed that Kavanaugh engaged in sexual misconduct with them: Chrstine Blasey Ford will testify Thursday about her claim that Kavanaugh held her down and tried to take off her clothes at a party in high school, which was bolstered Wednesday by affidavits from four people who say they’d been told about her assault before Kavanaugh’s nomination. Deborah Ramirez told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh caused her to touch his penis at a party when both were Yale freshmen.

Kavanaugh has denied both claims.

Avenatti said in recent days that his client would be coming forward. On Sunday, he tweeted his email to the chief counsel for nominations of the Senate Judiciary Committee where he listed questions Kavanaugh should answer.

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington, D.C., area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a ‘train’ of men to subsequently gang rape them,” Kavanaugh wrote.

Avenatti alleged “multiple witnesses that will corroborate these facts.”

Avenatti also represents Stormy Daniels in her legal fight with President Donald Trump, who nominated Kavanaugh to the court.