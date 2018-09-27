Christine Blasey Ford Recalls ‘Uproarious Laughter’ in Alleged Kavanaugh Sexual Assault; Kavanaugh Issues Forceful Denial

Kavanaugh testified a short time later, forcefully denying all allegations against him.

“I was not at the party described by Dr. Ford,” he said.

“My family and my name has been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false additional accusations,” Kavanaugh said, adding later, “This confirmation process has become a national disgrace.”

He told the committee he “will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process.”

Later, he choked back tears as he talked about his family, noting that his 10-year-old daughter suggested praying for his accuser.

Ford testified for about four hours, answering questions from supportive Democrats and from an outside counsel hired by Republicans. Kavanaugh, now 53, has denied accusations from Ford and other women and awaited his own chance to testify later Thursday.

The conservative jurist’s Senate confirmation had seemed assured until Ford came forward. It has become less clear that Republican leaders will be able to hold GOP senators behind President Donald Trump’s nominee.

In an election-season battle that’s being waged along a polarized nation’s political and cultural fault lines, Trump and most Republicans have rallied behind Kavanaugh. They’ve accused Ford and the other women of making unproven allegations and have questioned why they’d not publicly revealed them for decades.

But with televisions across the nation tuned to the hearing — senators among those riveted to their screens — it was unclear how lawmakers who will ultimately decide Kavanaugh’s fate will assess Ford’s credibility.

Ford has said Kavanaugh trapped her on a bed and tried undressing her, grinding his body against her and muffling her cries with her hand.

The 51-year-old California psychology professor spoke carefully and deliberately during the hearing, occasionally using scientific terminology about the mind.

Asked by Patrick Leahy of Vermont for her strongest memory of the alleged incident, Ford mentioned the two boys’ laughter: “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the uproarious laughter between the two and their having fun at my expense.”

Ford has said Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge was also in the room. Judge has said he doesn’t remember the incident and has declined to appear before the panel.

Ford told the top committee Democrat, California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, that she’d “agonized daily” over coming forward about the alleged decades-old attack. She said she feared the personal consequences would be akin to “jumping in front of a train.”

But she said she felt it was her civic duty to bring the accusation to light when she thought Kavanaugh might be nominated. When asked if she had any political motivation Ford said, “No. I was trying to get the information to you while there was still a list of equally qualified candidates.”

Both she and Kavanaugh have received death threats since her allegation surfaced.

When Feinstein asked her how she could be sure that Kavanaugh was the attacker, Ford said, “The same way I’m sure I’m talking to you right now.” Later, she told Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., that her certainty was “100 percent.”

The Judiciary panel’s 11 Republicans — all men — let Rachel Mitchell, a veteran sex crimes prosecutor from Arizona, asked their questions. She began by expressing sympathy for Ford, who’d said she was “terrified” to testify, saying, “I just wanted to let you know, I’m very sorry. That’s not right.”

Mitchell led Ford through a detailed recollection of the events she says occurred on the day of the alleged incident. But under the committee’s procedures, the career prosecutor was limited to five minutes at a time, interspersed between Democrats’ questions, creating a choppy effect as she tried piecing together the story.

Before she began, committee chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa defended the Republicans’ handling of the confirmation proceedings so far, but also apologized to both Ford and Kavanaugh “for the way you’ve been treated” as they endured people questioning their characters.

Feinstein criticized “the rush to judgment” from Republicans who have rejected Democratic demands to slow Kavanaugh’s confirmation process and let the FBI investigate all the allegations.

“This is not a trial of Dr. Ford. It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh,” she said.

Kavanaugh and Ford were the only witnesses invited to testify before the panel. But the conservative jurist is facing allegations of sexual misconduct from other women as well, forcing Republican leaders to struggle to keep support for him from eroding.

Grassley complained that lawyers for other accusers have not provided information to his panel and said, “The committee can’t do an investigation if attorneys are stonewalling.”

Republicans acknowledged that much was riding on Kavanaugh’s performance. Even Trump, who fiercely defends his nominee, said he would be watching and was “open to changing my mind.”

Kavanaugh’s teetering grasp on winning confirmation was evident when Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, expressed concern, in a private meeting with senators Wednesday, about a new, third accuser, according to a person with knowledge of the gathering. Republicans control the Senate 51-49 and can lose only one vote. Collins is among the few senators who’ve not made clear how they’ll vote.

Collins walked into that meeting carrying a copy of Julie Swetnick’s signed declaration, which included fresh accusations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh and Judge.

Collins said senators should hear from Judge. After being told Judge has said he doesn’t want to appear before the committee, she reminded her colleagues that the Senate has subpoena power.

Republicans are pushing to seat Kavanaugh before the November midterms, when Senate control could fall to the Democrats and a replacement Trump nominee could have even greater difficulty. Kavanaugh’s ascendance to the high court could help lock in a conservative majority for a generation, shaping dozens of rulings on abortion, regulation, the environment and more.

Republicans also risk rejection by female voters in November if they are seen as not fully respecting women and their allegations.