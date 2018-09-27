Mother Arrested for Attempted Murder-Suicide at Twentynine Palms Marine Base

On Thursday morning, deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station responded to a 9-1-1 call regarding a nine-year-old who alleged her mother just tried to kill both herself and her six-year-old sister at their home at base housing on the 29 Palms Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC).

Special Agents from Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) and investigators from the Marine Corps Criminal Investigative Division (CID) responded and assisted deputies in the investigation.

Deputies and assisting investigators determined Cindy Vang had left their home this morning at about 6:30 a.m., then upon leaving the base, attempted to kill herself and her two daughters this morning by intentionally crashing her vehicle near the 4000 block of Morongo Road in the unincorporated area of 29 Palms.

Both Cindy Vang and her six-year-old daughter were rendered unconscious during the crash and were transported via ambulance to a local area hospital for evaluation. The six-year-old victim was discharged and released to her father.

Cindy Vang was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Morongo Basin Jail where she is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.