Two Injured, One Seriously, in Chiriaco Summit Rollover Crash

An investigation was underway Thursday into the cause of a rollover crash on Interstate 10, just east of the Coachella Valley, that left two people injured, one seriously.

The solo vehicle crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound I-10 near Chiriaco Summit.

One of the occupants was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries, while the other victim was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, Riverside County Fire Department spokeswoman Jody Hagemann said.

The cause of the crash was being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.