Three People Injured in Indio Rollover Crash

A rollover crash injured three people Saturday at an Indio intersection, including one person who was airlifted to a hospital.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported at 3:40 a.m. at Avenue 49 and Madison Street, April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Sources have told NBC Palm Springs, that the three involved are students of Xavier Prep. Due to all three being minors, names have not been release at this time.

The vehicle tumbled about 10 feet off the roadway, causing serious injuries to one person, moderate injuries to another and minor injuries to a third, she said.

The most seriously injured person was taken to a hospital via air ambulance, while the other two were sent in ground ambulances.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.