90s Kids Rejoice: General Mills Brings Back Classic Trix Fruity Shapes

Silly rabbit, these Trix are for 90s kids.

General Mills announced Monday that it is bringing back its classic Trix fruity-shaped cereal.

“Trix cereal is beloved by our fans, and we heard loud and clear that they wanted to see the iconic shapes back in their bowls,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills cereal. “When Trix launched in 1954, it was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun. We’re excited to continue that legacy, bringing an extra dose of joy to breakfast.”

The company said fans have been asking for a return of the fruity shapes for years, and they received more than 20,000 requests just in the last 18 months.

The wait is over and Trix said the fruity shapes are here to stay. Nineties kids rejoice.

First introduced in 1991, the fruity shapes established its place in 90s pop culture history. Trix retired the fruity shapes in 2006 and returned the cereal to its original round form.

General Mills said Classic Trix Fruity Shapes will be on shelves at major retailers nationwide in the fall.