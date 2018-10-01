Agua Caliente Ranked Among Top 10 Casinos Outside of Las Vegas by USA Today

The Agua Caliente Casino Resort and Spa was ranked among the top 10 casinos outside of Las Vegas by USA Monday’s readers, the casino announced Monday.

The Rancho Mirage casino ranked No. 9 in rankings compiled by endorsements from industry experts and USA Monday readers.

“Our goal at Agua Caliente has always been to provide our guests with an extraordinary experience, so we are honored to be ranked among the top 10 for `Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas’ by the experts and readers of USA Today,” said Saverio `Sal’ Scheri III, Agua Caliente’s COO. “As we continued to offer unparalleled service and quality in the areas of entertainment, dining and gaming, we look forward to creating the ultimate guest experience, and we are proud to be voted among the best of the best in the casino industry outside of Las Vegas.”