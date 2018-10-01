‘Don’t Delay’ Importance of Breast Cancer Screenings

Many locals are preparing to join the battle against breast cancer during October’s “Paint El Paseo Pink”, a walk hosted by the Desert Cancer Foundation to bring awareness to breast cancer.

The foundation helps offset the cost for breast cancer screenings for local women, however not all women in the Coachella Valley will get the recommended cancer screening.

The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation indicates women who do not have health insurance are less likely to get screened than women with health insurance.

The staff at Borrego Health, another health care facility with clinics around the Coachella Valley understands the barriers, therefore it they want to make it simple for local women to get checked.

A Certified Nurse Midwife at Borrego Health, Bill Welte, said medical costs intimates women from getting tested.

Welte said, “When money becomes a factor, that’s a barrier and removing barriers is important to health care for everyone.”

Other barriers found by the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation are lack of childcare, inability to miss work, and low education level.

The data from the foundation also shows Latino women are less likely to get screened than white or African American Women.

Welte said, “In the Hispanic culture especially, they put the needs of the family first, and the woman don’t they are the last in line.”

But Welte said it is important not to be the last in line when it comes to health. He said treatment for breast cancer has improved and early detection can prevent further complications.

He said, “If it’s caught, as long as women don’t bury their heads in the sand and try to ignore it, it can be treated and usually it is not disfiguring at all.”

Therefore it is important not to delay and seek a medical opinion when in doubt.