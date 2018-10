Friday Night Lights: Palm Desert Defense Wins Player of the Week

Every week a local high school student-athlete is selected from the gridiron as the Friday Night Lights Player of the Week.

After leading Palm Desert to a 26-14 victory over Shadow Hills, the defensive unit earns the title.

The Aztecs forced 4 forced fumbles and 4 interceptions for 8 total turnovers against the Knights. The last pick sealed the deal for the Aztecs and spoiled the Knights homecoming.