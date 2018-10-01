Local High School Golfer Competes With Pro’s In Pebble Beach

Palm Desert High School sophomore Caroline Wales returned from Pebble Beach with hardware and memories that will last a lifetime.

Wales was 1 of 81 junior golfers from across the country selected by The First Tee to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship.

The tournament was best ball format and each junior golfer was paired with a pro.

Wales was paired with 2006 Players Championship winner Stephen Ames.

Wales and Ames finished in a tie for first. After a scorecard tiebreaker, the pair finished second.