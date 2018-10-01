These Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

October means fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner.

It’s also time for retailers to start rolling out their plans for the holiday shopping season, including when they’ll be opening doors for shoppers.

Though holiday deals seem to be creeping earlier and earlier ahead of Black Friday — turning the entire week into a shopping extravaganza — many stores are staying closed on Thanksgiving to let workers spend the day with their families.

The creep from Black Friday to Thursday began in 2010, when Sears opened on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart made a similar move in 2011 and Target in 2012.

America’s largest shopping mall, the Mall of America, bucked the trend and closed on Thanksgiving in 2016, after first deciding to open early for shoppers at midnight on Thanksgiving in 2012. In the years that followed, the mall opened at 8 p.m. on the holiday in 2014, and 6 p.m. in 2015.

Last year, shopping mall owner CBL Propertiesmade a tradition for itself, opting to go dark on Thanksgiving. Many of the landlord’s tenants, including TJ Maxx and H&M, had already planned to be closed that Thursday.

Phillip Dengler, co-owner of deals website BestBlackFriday.com, has for the past few years been compiling a list of retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving.

Costco, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Nordstrom won’t be open this Thanksgiving. Though they haven’t announced their exact holiday hours just yet, Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s will likely be open on that Thursday again this year, Dengler said.

Here is a list of retailers planning to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day, as compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.