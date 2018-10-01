These Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

October means fall is here, and Halloween is right around the corner.
It’s also time for retailers to start rolling out their plans for the holiday shopping season, including when they’ll be opening doors for shoppers.
Though holiday deals seem to be creeping earlier and earlier ahead of Black Friday — turning the entire week into a shopping extravaganza — many stores are staying closed on Thanksgiving to let workers spend the day with their families.
The creep from Black Friday to Thursday began in 2010, when Sears opened on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart made a similar move in 2011 and Target in 2012.
America’s largest shopping mall, the Mall of America, bucked the trend and closed on Thanksgiving in 2016, after first deciding to open early for shoppers at midnight on Thanksgiving in 2012. In the years that followed, the mall opened at 8 p.m. on the holiday in 2014, and 6 p.m. in 2015.
Last year, shopping mall owner CBL Propertiesmade a tradition for itself, opting to go dark on Thanksgiving. Many of the landlord’s tenants, including TJ Maxx and H&M, had already planned to be closed that Thursday.
Phillip Dengler, co-owner of deals website BestBlackFriday.com, has for the past few years been compiling a list of retailers that will remain closed on Thanksgiving.
Costco, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Nordstrom won’t be open this Thanksgiving. Though they haven’t announced their exact holiday hours just yet, Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s will likely be open on that Thursday again this year, Dengler said.
Here is a list of retailers planning to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving Day, as compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (company-owned stores)
Big 5 Sporting Goods
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Music & Arts
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trollbeads
Von Maur