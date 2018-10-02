Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Man Accused in DHS Shooting

A documented gang member accused of shooting a man multiple times in Desert Hot Springs was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and attempted robbery.

Richard Alex Bernal, 20, of Desert Hot Springs, who’s being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, is slated to make his initial court appearance this afternoon on the charges stemming from the Aug. 15 shooting.

Officers found the victim suffering from four gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Paul Heredia. The man’s name and condition were not disclosed by authorities.

Desert Hot Springs police worked with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force to identify Bernal as a suspect and arrested him Friday near the 66000 block of Acoma Avenue.

A search warrant served at Bernal’s residence turned up “evidence related to the attempted homicide,” Heredia alleged.