Man tried to buy child from mother for $200K, police say

A Florida man is facing charges after police said he tried to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother at a Walmart for $200,000.

Hellmuth Kolb, 81, is charged with false imprisonment and battery. Police said Kolb tried to grab and kiss the girl after he offered to buy her.

Police said the incident happened Friday afternoon at a Walmart in Port Orange.

Kolb fled the Walmart after the incident, but was tracked down by police and taken into custody Saturday.

Police said there are other reports of similar incidents and investigators are looking into other cases in Port Orange and Daytona Beach.