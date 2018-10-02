Mother died ‘a hero’ shielding her 11-month-old daughter from gunfire, family says

A Pennsylvania woman who died after being shot more than a dozen times in a drive-by shooting sacrificed herself for her daughter and her friend’s child, her family members said.

According to KYW-TV, 22-year-old Dawn Boyd was critically injured in the gunfire aimed at a front porch of a West Philadelphia home Friday night, with wounds to both legs, her left arm and chest.

A 24-year-old man died and two others were injured in the shooting, according to reports. Boyd died Saturday.

Boyd’s daughter will celebrate her first birthday this month without her, but the family is grateful she was unharmed.

“We consider her as a hero,” Stephen Boyd, Dawn Boyd’s father, told WCAU-TV.

Michelle McDonnell, Boyd’s mother, said she grabbed her daughter and a friend’s child.

“She grabbed the two babies,” she told WCAU-TV. “Her friend ran in the house. By the time she turned around, my daughter was crawling, saying she couldn’t breathe.”

Family members have established a GoFundMe page to help pay for the young woman’s funeral costs.

“She fought for over 24 hours clinging to life, because she is a fighter,” her sister Tori Walker said on the GoFundMe page.