Students Have Fun Learning Fire Safety

“Alright alarms off, now what do you guys do? Stay low. Check that door for heat guys. Ah, it’s too hot now what do we do now? Out the window right?” says a firefighter to students who are inside a mock home, that’s being pumped with smoke.

It may look like fun and games but these third grade students at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in Palm Desert are learning important life saving skills.

“Because you never know what’s going to happen in a fire so people can teach you how,” says third grade student Kimberly Lopez.

And the people teaching them how: Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department.

“The acronym P.A.S.S. fire extinguishers stands for pull, aim, squeeze, sweep so that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” says a firefighter.

Every year, they, along with the Palm Desert Historical Society and Desert Sands Unified School District put on this fire muster.

This year’s theme is, “Look, Listen, Learn, Be Aware Fire Can Happen Anywhere,” says Battalion Chief Bryan White adding that stations set up on the field teach students a variety of skills that go with that theme, “we’re trying to teach the kids the importance of having a plan, having a meeting spot in case there’s an emergency.”

And they also learn what firefighters do, and try it out for themselves.

Over 20 thousand students have gone through this program in the last 26 years.

“I want to say thank you to them,” says Kimberly, who even at this young age understands this makes a difference, “I think they’re going to save a lot of lives by this.”