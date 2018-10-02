Alleged Hotel Burglars Charged in Palm Desert Residential Burglary Spree

Two men already facing charges for allegedly breaking into 22 Coachella Valley hotel rooms were charged Tuesday with a string of residential burglaries throughout Palm Desert.

Jeremiah Jackson, 22, and Francisco Segovia, 19, both of Palm Desert, are accused in eight burglaries that occurred between April and June 2017 in the area south of the El Paseo shopping district. The men are accused of taking firearms, cash and other property in the break-ins and entered the homes largely through unsecured sliding glass doors, one of which bore Segovia’s fingerprints, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Segovia is charged in all eight alleged burglaries, while Jackson is charged with breaking in or acting as a lookout for Segovia during six of those break-ins.

Both men were arrested shortly after the last alleged home burglary on suspicion of breaking into eight hotel rooms at the Marriott Desert Springs Villas and 14 rooms at Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort and Spa. Those burglaries occurred around the same time frame as the residential break-ins and were also committed primarily by entering unlocked rear sliding glass doors, according to court documents.

Jackson pleaded guilty earlier this year to two of 22 felony burglary counts filed against him and was sentenced to four years in state prison.

Segovia remains charged with 22 burglary counts and awaits a felony settlement conference next week.