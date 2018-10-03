Riverside County Could See Rain, Flash Flooding This Afternoon

A low-pressure system sweeping through Southern California could bring showers and thunderstorms to Riverside County this afternoon, with the potential for flash flooding in areas affected by the recent Holy Fire near Lake Elsinore, according to the National Weather Service.

As moisture from Hurricane Rosa — now a tropical depression — leaves the region, the storm system is expected to reach the Riverside metropolitan area Wednesday morning and remain through Thursday morning, with a roughly 45 percent chance of rain in the morning and a 70 percent chance in the afternoon, the NWS said.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the storm will drop over a quarter-inch of rain in mountain areas, less than one-tenth of an inch in the Coachella Valley and just over one-tenth of an inch of rain in some high desert areas, such as the Morongo Basin.

Riverside is expected to receive around one-tenth of an inch of rain Wednesday, according to the NWS.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued a voluntary evacuation advisory at 3 p.m. Tuesday as storm cells developed over the Cleveland National Forest between Anaheim and Lake Elsinore, where the Holy Fire scorched 23,000 acres between Aug. 6 and Sept. 13.

The communities included in the warning are:

— Alberhill;

— Amoroso;

— El Cariso;

— Glen Eden;

— Glen Ivy;

— Horsethief Canyon;

— Maitri; and

— Rice.

An evacuation center has been established at Elsinore High School, 21800 Canyon Drive in Wildomar.

More information is available at http://www.RivcoReady.org/stormready, or by calling (951) 940-6985.

Flash flooding in the Coachella Valley on Monday caused a portion of a bridge to wash out in the Salton Sea community of North Shore, trapping a driver whose pickup truck landed in the canal below. The eastern portion of the bridge near Avenue 70 and Cleveland Street washed out, leading officials to close the roadway.

The truck driver was cut out of the vehicle by county firefighters. Officials from the county transportation department said it was uncertain how long repairs to the bridge might take.