Coachella Man Arrested in Alleged La Quinta Mail Theft Spree

A Coachella man with a history of burglary and identity theft convictions was in custody Wednesday for his role in a spree of mail thefts from homes throughout La Quinta.

Arturo Sanchez, 35, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of check fraud, check forgery, identity theft, possession of stolen access cards and a probation violation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a probation check at Sanchez’s home Tuesday and found more than 40 pieces of stolen mail and credit cards in his bedroom, deputies said.

Sanchez was later located at his girlfriend’s home, where he allegedly tried to flee through the home’s backdoor. He was arrested following “a short foot pursuit” and was being held on $250,000 bail.

Sheriff’s officials said that in addition to his prior convictions, Sanchez had two active felony warrants for check fraud and domestic violence at the time of his arrest.