Friday Night Lights: Shadow Hills at La Quinta Named Game of the Week

A local high school match-up is selected every week as the Friday Night Lights Game of the Week. This weeks match-up features Shadow Hills Knights at La Quinta Blackhawks.

For the first time in Blackhawk history, former head coach Dan Armstrong with be on the opposing sideline.

Armstrong established La Quinta’s football program in 1994 and lead the Blackhawks until unexpectedly not being asked to return after the 2017 season.

Shadow Hills head coach Ron Shipley hired Armstrong as the defensive coordinator for the 2018 season.

The Blackhawks are now lead by first year head coach Patrick Rivenes, a former player for Armstrong.

The Knights are 5-1 overall after picking up their first loss of the season against undefeated Palm Desert in the league opener last week.

The Blackhawks are flying high on a 2 game win streak entering Friday 2-4 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at La Quinta High School.