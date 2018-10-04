North Shore Man Pleads Guilty to Shooting Wife in Hand, Sentenced 19 Years

A North Shore man pleaded guilty Thursday to assault with a gun for shooting his wife in the hand during an argument more than three years ago and was immediately sentenced to 19 years in state prison.

Richard Rivera Saenz, 37, was set to go to trial this week on charges that included attempted murder, prior to entering his guilty plea Thursday.

Prosecutors say Saenz shot the then-34-year-old unidentified woman on April 12, 2015. Sheriff’s deputies found her with a single gunshot wound to one of her hands in the 99000 block of Avenue 72.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Randy Vasquez said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of the non-life-threatening-injury. Her husband was detained by relatives before officers arrived at the scene, he said. The nature of the argument that occurred between Saenz and his wife was not disclosed by authorities.

In addition to the assault with a gun charge, Saenz also admitted to sentence-enhancing allegations of using a firearm and domestic violence causing great bodily injury.