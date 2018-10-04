Isolated Showers Expected This Morning Before Storm System Leaves Region

Southern California will dry off Thursday after two storm systems dropped over a quarter-inch of rain in the Riverside metropolitan area and between one-tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch of rain in the Coachella Valley over the past three days, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

Isolated showers are expected in Riverside County Thursday morning before the storm system heads east Thursday afternoon, NWS forecaster Miguel Miller said.

Moisture from Hurricane Rosa — now a tropical depression — brought light rain to the region Monday and Tuesday before a separate low-pressure system originating in the eastern pacific brought showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

Riverside received three-tenths of an inch of rain over the last three days, with most of the rain falling Wednesday, Miller said.

The storm dropped just over one-tenth of an inch in Indio, nearly a quarter-inch of rain in Cathedral City and one-tenth of an inch in Idyllwild over the last three days, according to the NWS.

Periods of heavy rainfall prompted meteorologists and county officials to issue flash flood warnings, primarily for the area affected by the Holy Fire.

The Riverside County Emergency Management Department issued a voluntary evacuation advisory at 3 p.m. Tuesday as storm cells developed over the Cleveland National Forest between Anaheim and Lake Elsinore, where the Holy Fire scorched 23,000 acres between Aug. 6 and Sept. 13.

The evacuation warnings were lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire tweeted.