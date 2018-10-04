Suspect Arrested in Possession of Nearly 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana

On September 30, at approximately 3:40 PM, CHP Officer Mike Bell was working patrol in the unincorporated area of Riverside County.

He saw a U-Haul box truck traveling north on Kirby Road, near the intersection of SR-371. As the U-Haul approached, Officer Bell noticed the truck was missing a front license plate. The officer conducted an enforcement stop and, as he walked up on the truck, he noticed the very strong odor of fresh marijuana.

When questioned about the marijuana smell, the driver said the back of the U-Haul was completely full of fresh marijuana that he just harvested. The driver planned on selling it to the local marijuana stores for over $1000 per pound.

The driver, Justin Martel, a 31 year old man from Miami, Florida did not have a permit to cultivate, transport or sell marijuana in the State of California.

The back of the U-Haul contained approximately 850 pounds of freshly cultivated marijuana. Although Proposition 64 legalized marijuana in California, transportation of the drug is highly regulated.

Justin Martel was arrested and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, a misdemeanor in California.