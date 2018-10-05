Kareem Abdul-Jabbar To Speak On Life, Career At Morongo Casino

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will discuss his life and storied career at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa Friday evening.

Abdul-Jabbar will speak from 9 to 11 p.m. on the life lessons that contributed to his success. The event is based on his 2017 memoir, “Becoming Kareem: Growing Up On and Off the Court,” which details the various mentors who helped make him the man and Hall of Fame player he is.

“As a gifted athlete, author and intellectual, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most significant and celebrated sports figures of our time,” said Simon Farmer, Morongo executive director of marketing. “Abdul-Jabbar’s presentation is a fascinating and thought-provoking journey through his life as he discusses those who helped shape him and his understanding of the world, race, religion and justice.”

The 71-year-old Abdul-Jabbar was born in New York City. He changed his name from Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. in 1973, four years after converting to Islam. UCLA compiled a 12-0 tournament record during Abdul-Jabbar’s three years with the team. He was named college Player of the Year in 1967 and 1969 and was a three-time All American.

Time magazine has called him “History’s greatest basketball player.”

Abdul-Jabbar has also branched out into mystery writing. His “Mycroft and Sherlock” comes out Tuesday. It is a follow-up to 2015’s “Mycroft Holmes.” Both books are co-written by Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse.

Tickets starting at $65 remain available at ticketmaster.com. for this evening’s event.