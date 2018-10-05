Transient Struck, Killed on Hemet Street

A 54-year-old man was struck and killed Friday as he crossed a Hemet street while pushing a shopping cart.

The fatality happened about 6 a.m. at the intersection of Sanderson Avenue and Mustang Way, according to Hemet police.

Lt. Eric Dickson said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was crossing Sanderson westbound in a marked crosswalk, but against a red signal, when a Scion FR-S approached from the north.

The motorist, a 20-year-old Hemet resident, had a green light ahead and did not notice the pedestrian, who was clad in dark-colored clothing, pushing the cart, according to Dickson.

He said the sports sedan plowed into the victim, flinging him onto the roadway. The motorist immediately stopped and called 911, the lieutenant said.

Paramedics arrived within a few minutes and found the victim severely injured but clinging to life. However, he was pronounced dead moments later, Dickson said.

The motorist was questioned and released, showing no signs of impairment, according to Dickson.

Sanderson was shut down for five hours between Domenigoni Parkway and Thornton Avenue while an investigation was conducted, Dickson said.