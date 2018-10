Friday Night Lights: Christian Egson Wins Player of the Week

Every week a standout student-athlete is selected as the Friday Night Lights Player of the Week.

After leading the La Quinta Blackhawks in a 27-10 victory over the Shadow Hills Knights, Blackhawks quarterback Christian Egson is the playing of the week.

Egson threw 4 passing touchdowns to go down as his best performance yet this season and clinch a crucial win over the Knights.

The Blackhawks improve to 3-4 and are 2-0 in league play.