Man Accused in Desert Hot Springs Rape Arrested in Alaska

A man accused of breaking into a Desert Hot Springs home and raping a woman, then fleeing to Alaska, was in custody Monday.

Gary Lane Franklin, 24, is being held on $1.1 million bail in connection with an alleged August break-in and sexual assault of a woman identified only as Jane Doe in court documents.

Police allege that Franklin forced his way into the woman’s home on or around Aug. 14, assaulted her, then fled the state. He later admitted to the rape during a phone call between himself and the victim, court documents allege.

Jail records show that he was arrested in Anchorage, and booked into the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on Saturday.

Prosecutors charged Franklin with rape by force or fear, assault with intent to commit rape and burglary about one week after the alleged assault occurred.