Border Patrol Seize Heroin from Body Carrier

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a United States citizen suspected of smuggling heroin concealed around his waist the morning of Oct. 5th .

The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m., when a 31-year-old man approached the checkpoint as a passenger in a blue Acura coupe.

During an immigration inspection of the occupants, agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

In secondary, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle and agents discovered two sealed packages placed between his buttocks and taped in place.

Agents examined the packages, which tested positive for the characteristics of heroin. The combined weight of the packages totaled more than one-half pound (281.77 grams) with an estimated value of $21,132.

“This seizure is an example of the great work of the men and women of the El Centro Sector,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Our community is a safer place because of the vigilance our agents demonstrate on a daily basis.”

The man and the narcotics were turned over to the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) team for further investigation.

In the last fiscal year, El Centro Sector agents seized more than 50 pounds of heroin, valued more than $1 million.

Border Patrol agents discover over 281.77 grams of heroin strapped around a man’s waist on Friday morning.