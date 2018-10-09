Thermal Schools Briefly Locked Down in Response to Unspecified Threat

Desert Mirage High School in Thermal was briefly locked down by sheriff’s deputies and school staff Tuesday morning in response to a threat apparently directed at the campus.

Administrators locked down the campus for an hour or two Tuesday morning as a precaution, though sheriff’s deputies say students and staff do not face any danger.

Details regarding the threat made sometime last week were not disclosed by sheriff’s officials, who described it as “unreported.”

Deputies were on campus following up on the threat report. No arrests have been made.

The lockdown was lifted about 10:15 a.m.