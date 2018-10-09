Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 3 storm, will be ‘major hurricane’ when it hits Florida

Hurricane Michael strengthened to a Category 3 storm Tuesday as it barreled toward Florida’s northeast Gulf Coast, threatening catastrophic storm surge, torrential rain and heavy winds.

“Hurricane Michael is forecast to be the most destructive storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in decades,” Gov. Rick Scott warned on Tuesday.

The storm is expected to move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday and make landfall in the Panhandle on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday afternoon, Michael’s top sustained winds had risen to 120 mph, and the National Hurricane Center said some additional strengthening is expected before Michael wallops the Panhandle with “life-threatening” storm surge, heavy rainfall and likely tornadoes. “Michael is forecast to be a major hurricane at landfall in Florida,” the hurricane center said in an advisory Tuesday afternoon.

Hurricane force winds will extend 45 miles from the center of the storm, the center said.

“Some hurricane force winds are going to go well-inland, said FEMA official Jeff Byard, adding that Florida’s power structure will likely take a greater hit than the Carolinas did during Hurricane Florence.

Scott on Tuesday morning urged residents in the path of the storm to evacuate, saying the effects of the storm would start well before landfall.

Hurricane #Michael, seen here by #GOESEast, is strengthening as it moves over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The center of the Cat. 2 storm is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. Latest: https://t.co/ZrHnIiaJs1 pic.twitter.com/8oMdOx2YVv — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2018

“Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm. The forecast keeps getting more dangerous,” he said.

Scott said he was most worried about the forecasted “absolutely deadly” 8 to 12 feet of storm surge expected, even in noncoastal areas.

“Water will come miles inshore and could easily be over the roofs of houses,” Scott said.

“You cannot hide from storm surge so get prepared and get out if an evacuation is ordered,” he said. “Remember, we can rebuild your house, but we cannot rebuild your life.”

He said 2,500 National Guardsmen are prepared to assist.

Here's a quick info-graphic describing how to most effectively use the Potential Storm Surge Flooding Graphic. It's simplistic in that the water levels depicted describe the height above ground that water could reach at a given location. pic.twitter.com/vHB9DWLv3s — NHC_Surge (@NHC_Surge) October 9, 2018

On Monday, Scott requested that President Donald Trump declare a pre-landfall emergency for the state, and declared a state of emergency in 35 counties. Trump signed the state of emergency on Tuesday.

Government offices will close in those counties, and while Tuesday was the deadline for Floridians to register to vote, residents will be allowed to register on the day those offices reopen, according to a statement from the secretary of state. The Florida Democratic Party filed a lawsuit Tuesday saying that the one-day extension was insufficient and confusing.

By Friday, the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, southeast Alabama and southern Georgia could all see 4 to 8 inches of rain, with some areas getting a foot, the NWS said.

Eastern Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia should expect 3 to 6 inches of rain through Friday, and Western Cuba should prepare for 4 to 8 inches, the NWS said.

The Carolinas are only beginning to recover from Hurricane Florence, which left dozens dead and a trail of devastation last month.