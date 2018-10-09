Indian Wells Tennis Garden to Host 2018 USA Pickleball National Championships

The 2018 USA Pickleball National Championships – expected to draw approximately 2,500 players of all ages and skill levels – will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from November 3-11, 2018, in partnership with sports and entertainment management company Desert Champions and the United States Pickleball Association (USAPA). Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, has been announced as the title sponsor of the event, which is the premier sanctioned tournament of the USAPA.

“We are excited to partner with the team at Margaritaville and the USA Pickleball Association to add this championship to our growing portfolio of events,” said Steve Birdwell, Chief Operating Officer of Desert Champions. “We cannot wait to welcome the entire pickleball community to the world-renowned Indian Wells Tennis Garden in November.”

The tournament will feature nine days of events incorporating all ages and skill levels including singles, doubles, mixed doubles and professional divisions. The Indian Wells Tennis Garden – which hosts the BNP Paribas Open each March, one of the most prestigious men’s and women’s professional tennis events in the world – will feature 44 match courts as well as a Championship Court, all of which will showcase Margaritaville branding, as will the on-site Shade Pavilion and Bar. Live music, the centerpiece of the Margaritaville brand, will take place each day, along with exciting Margaritaville-inspired activities and promotions.

“Pickleball and Margaritaville are both synonymous with fun, so we are excited to bring our state of mind to the fastest growing sport in the U.S.,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Margaritaville’s Chief Marketing Officer. “From the party that surrounds the USA Pickleball National Championships to the palm trees and natural beauty of the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Margaritaville’s partnership with Desert Champions and the USAPA is truly a match made in paradise.”

Admission to the grounds and to the 44 field courts is free. Tickets to the Championship Court are now available for purchase at USAPickleballNationals.com.

About Desert Champions

Desert Champions manages and operates a curated selection of sports and entertainment events and properties, the largest of which is the BNP Paribas Open, held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. In addition to hosting this prestigious sporting event, Desert Champions manages the Garden Jam Music Festival, Easter Bowl, the Oracle Challenger Series and the USA Pickleball National Championships. For more information, visit desertchampions.com.

About USA Pickleball Association (USAPA)

The USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation and is the governing body for the sport of pickleball in the U.S. USAPA is committed to advancing the growth of pickleball among players of all ages and characteristics. It will continue to provide the infrastructure for the development of the sport through promulgation of official rules, sponsoring and sanctioning tournaments and clinics, ranking players, communicating with its members, training of all levels of players, and otherwise promoting pickleball. For more information, visit usapa.org

About Margaritaville

Margaritaville is a global lifestyle brand inspired by the lyrics and lifestyle of singer, songwriter and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett, whose songs evoke a passion for tropical escape and relaxation.

Margaritaville features 14 lodging locations with more than 20 additional projects in the pipeline, four gaming properties and over 60 food and beverage venues including signature concepts such as Margaritaville Restaurant, award-winning JWB Prime Steak and Seafood, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill and LandShark Bar & Grill. More than 20 million travelers every year change their latitude and attitude with a visit to a Margaritaville resort, residential real estate destination, vacation club, vacation home rental or restaurant.

Consumers can also escape everyday through a collection of Margaritaville lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, frozen concoction makers, home décor, a satellite radio station and more. Additionally, the brand’s food, beverage and spirits lines – including Margaritaville tequilas, rums, LandShark Lager and a new bestselling cookbook – deliver authentic, tropical escapism to fans around the world. Margaritaville, a state of mind since 1977.

For more information, https://usapickleballnationalchampionships.com/