Kanye West to dine with Trump at White House

Rapper Kanye West will visit in the White House Thursday, where he will have lunch with President Donald Trump and aide Jared Kushner, the administration announced Tuesday.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said West, Trump and Kushner will discuss topics including “manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.” West was raised in Chicago.

News of West’s planned visit was first reported by The New York Times.

West has repeatedly expressed support for Trump during his presidency, drawing backlash as a result. West said he would have voted for Trump in 2016 and he met with Trump during his presidential transition.

Last month, West sported a “Make America Great Again” as he delivered an off-air politically themed rant to an uncomfortable audience after the taping of the Sept. 29 season premiere of “SNL.” During the speech, West defended Trump and claimed to be his “real” self, boasting that he had not taken what many presumed to be his psychiatric medication.

Earlier this year, Trump met with West’s wife’ Kim Kardashian West’ about criminal sentencing reform. During the meeting, Kardashian West pushed Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, and he did.

She has since given the White House reports on several other nonviolent criminal offenders for possible commutation.