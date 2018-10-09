New Kids On The Block ‘Mixtape Tour’ to Come to California

Have you ever seen a concert that had all “the right stuff?”

New Kids On The Block is going on tour with Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature, and that unique ensemble of musicians will be performing in California in the first half of 2019.

This is the first time these bands — that all had big hits in the 1980s — will tour together.

There will be several shows in California:

San Diego at Viejas Arena on Thursday, May 23

Anaheim at Honda Center on Friday, May 24

Hollywood at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, May 26

Bakersfield at Rabobank Arena on Tuesday, May 28

Sacramento will be at Golden 1 Center on Thursday, May 30

San Jose will be at SAP Center on Wednesday, May 29

Tickets will go on sale for $93 and $94.

You can log onto Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll-free charge by phone number 1-800-745-3000.

See the full tour list here.

New Kids On The Block has also released a new song, “80s Baby” and you can hear it here.