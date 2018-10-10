‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer’s death ruled a suicide

The death of “Austin Powers” actor Verne Troyer in April has been declared a suicide.

An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said that the actor died from “sequelae of alcohol intoxication,” or alcohol abuse, and that he had a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 at the time of his death. Troyer was 49.

Troyer, best known for his role as Dr. Evil’s sidekick, Mini Me, in the “Austin Powers” films, had a history of depression, according to the report. Troyer had received treatment for alcohol abuse just a year before his death.

The actor’s spokesperson released a statement to Troyer’s social media pages in April hinting at a death by suicide.

“Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement said. “Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources