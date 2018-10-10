Body Found in Rancho Mirage Identified as Missing Palm Desert Woman

A woman found dead in a Rancho Mirage field was identified Thursday as a Palm Desert woman who disappeared last month after leaving home for work.

Jennifer Carpenter Sulcoski, 50, was last seen Sept. 19, leading family members to file a missing person’s report with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department the following week. Family members said she left for work but never arrived.

Sulcoski’s body was found at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Monterey Avenue, north of Clancy Lane.

The investigation into her death is active and ongoing, but sheriff’s deputies said that foul play was not suspected in her death.