College of the Desert Opens 60th Anniversary Exhibition

College of the Desert will celebrate its 60th anniversary with the opening of a new exhibition Wednesday that provides a visual timeline of the school’s history.

“Celebrating 60 Years of COD” will be available for public viewing from Wednesday through Nov. 7 at the school’s Marks Art Center in Palm Desert.

The exhibition’s opening will also include a free reception Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., which will include opening remarks from COD Superintendent and President Joel L. Kinnamon, a performance from local band Avenida Music and light refreshments.

The installation, described as an interactive experience, will provide guests with “a continuous narrative and a timeline of COD’s past and present.”

Anna-Marie Veloz, interim faculty director, said, “Guests can take part and tell their own COD story with a hands-on participatory experience.”

The gallery will be open to the public 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, or by appointment.