Five Burglary Suspects Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

On Thursday, Detectives from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, along with the assistance, served a search warrant at a residence located in the 30000 Block of Via Las Palmas in Thousand Palms around 6:45pm.

The Search Warrant was issued in reference to the investigation of a burglary of a large storage locker that had occurred in Desert Hot Springs.

During the course of the investigation / warrant service, the following five subjects were arrested on charges ranging from burglary, parole and probation violations, and possession of methaphetamine: