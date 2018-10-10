Five Burglary Suspects Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

Five Burglary Suspects Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

News Staff

On Thursday, Detectives from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, along with the assistance, served a search warrant at a residence located in the 30000 Block of Via Las Palmas in Thousand Palms around 6:45pm.

The Search Warrant was issued in reference to the investigation of a burglary of a large storage locker that had occurred in Desert Hot Springs.

During the course of the investigation / warrant service, the following five subjects were arrested on charges ranging from burglary, parole and probation violations, and possession of methaphetamine:

  • Christopher Kissel (26) of Indio
  • Adam Gomez (29) of Cathedral City
  • Anthony Castillo (22) of Palm Springs
  • Elizabeth Ingram (38) of Desert Hot Springs
  • Joshua Nesseth (28) of Sky Valley.

