Five Burglary Suspects Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

On Thursday, Detectives from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, along with the assistance, served a search warrant at a residence located in the 30000 Block of Via Las Palmas in Thousand Palms around 6:45pm.
The Search Warrant was issued in reference to the investigation of a burglary of a large storage locker that had occurred in Desert Hot Springs.
During the course of the investigation / warrant service, the following five subjects were arrested on charges ranging from burglary, parole and probation violations, and possession of methaphetamine:
- Christopher Kissel (26) of Indio
- Adam Gomez (29) of Cathedral City
- Anthony Castillo (22) of Palm Springs
- Elizabeth Ingram (38) of Desert Hot Springs
- Joshua Nesseth (28) of Sky Valley.