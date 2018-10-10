No Foul Play Suspected In Woman’s Death in Rancho Mirage

Sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday that foul play was not suspected in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Rancho Mirage field Tuesday night.

Deputies reported finding the unidentified woman at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Monterey Avenue, north of Clancy Lane.

At the time, deputies only said that it was an active death investigation with no threat to the public.

On Wednesday morning, deputies reported that the death investigation remained active, but a crime was not suspected in connection with the death.

The woman’s identity remains withheld pending notification of her family.