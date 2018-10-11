Beaumont Tanning Salon Busted Selling Narcotics

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 pm, Detectives from the Beaumont Police Department Multiple Enforcement Team (MET Team), served a search warrant at a business in the 700 block of Beaumont Avenue.

As a result of the search warrant Detectives recovered methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana, with indica of sales from the business.

Gina Nicole Espinoza, age 35, of Cherry Valley, and Julian Isaiah Moncada, age 19, of Moreno Valley, were both arrested at the scene.

Espinoza was booked at Smith Correctional Facility on charges of operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, possession of a pipe, and possession with intent to sell methamphetamine. Moncada was arrested for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Beaumont Police Department at 951-769-8500. Information may also be reported anonymously via email at crimetips@beaumontpd.org or our website at beaumontpd.org/crime-tips.