Girl, 4, gives mom crack cocaine she got from day care

At least one child was hospitalized after a group of toddlers ended up with crack cocaine in their hands at a day care, police said.

The incident happened at a day care in the Bronx, a New York City borough.

“Had my daughter ingested the capsule and not spit it out, I would be planning a funeral,” said Sabrina Straker, the mother of Serenity, one of the children at Little Inventors Day Care.

Straker said she was shocked when her 4-year-old daughter told her she had put one of the capsules into her mouth.

She said her daughter was taken to a hospital, where she tested positive for the drug.

Serenity told her mother that one of the other kids in the daycare handed her his “teeth,” Straker said. When Straker said she looked at the capsules, she knew something was not right.

A day care director told WPIX-TV that someone apparently threw the drugs over a fence.

“We checked our center thoroughly and all of the children are safe,” Director Yvette Joseph said.

Police are investigating, including talking to the family of the child who handed the drugs to Straker’s daughter.

Straker said she wants the day care closed.

“No one was watching the children,” she said. “There are 15 kids in the room with two teachers and two aides, where were they when this was going on?”