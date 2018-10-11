Two men sexually assaulted a 9-month-old girl and filmed it, authorities say

Two men in Tennessee accused of sexually assaulting a 9-month-old girl and recording the sexual acts on a phone were indicted by a jury Tuesday.

Authorities said 19-year-old Isiah Hayes was sexually aroused and performing sex acts on the child while 22-year-old Daireus Ice filmed a series of videos, WREG-TV reported.

The victim’s mother later discovered the videos and identified her infant daughter in them, WMC-TV reported. She identified Hayes in the video after searching on Facebook and gave the information to police, WHBQ-TV reported. Hayes admitted to the crime after he was arrested earlier this year, police said.

Both Hayes and Ice were indicted on aggravated rape of a child and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.