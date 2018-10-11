Xavier Prep Volleyball Goes Undefeated, Crowned DEL Champions

Xavier Prep Volleyball has taken the valley by storm dropping only one league match the past 2 seasons as back-to-back league champions.

In 2017, Xavier Prep dropped their only match to Palm Desert in the Queens of Cook Street Rivalry. This season, the Saints only gave up 3 sets the entire regular season, finishing 10-0 to be crowned Desert Empire League champions.

The Saints go down in the record book as the first DEL champs as this is the leagues inaugural year.

The team will find out Saturday who their first round playoff opponent is. The match is set for Thursday, October 18, at Xavier Prep High School. First serve at 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted.